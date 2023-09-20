From Junaid - Ira To Sara - Ibrahim, These Sibling Duos Made Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Very Stylish

Siblings and their ethnic style

Last night, Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 celebrations were at their splendid best. Couples from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hit the high notes with their starry style but they weren't the only duos who dished out dazzling joint appearances. Plenty of siblings attended the Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 function together and put their most fashionable feet forward in tandem. Let's take a look at who they were.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan both twinned in shades of red. Ibrahim wore a burgundy kurta with white pajamas and black brogues. Sara wore a crimson red salwar kameez suit with Patiala pants and a sheer dupatta draped across her neck. She wore it with gold juttis and jewellery with a minimal makeup look.

Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif

Vicky Kaushal posed with both, his brother Sunny Kaushal and sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif. Vicky wore a crisp white kurta and pajama set with a stole draped over her shoulders and brown brogues. Sunny picked a printed kurta, also with white pajamas. Isabelle stunned in a pastel green sharara suit with a glossy sheen.

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's kids Ira Khan and Junaid Khan made a rare appearance together. Ira picked a white saree with a black mirror work border and matching sleeveless blouse with jhumka earrings. Junaid, who is set to make his film debut, wore a blue kurta with white pajamas and tan Kolhapuri sandals.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sidharth Roy Kapoor

Brothers-in-arms Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor both wore kurtas, one gleaming and one rugged. They paired it with white pajamas and neutral shoes with their respective outfits.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty

KL Rahul posed with his wife Athiya Shetty and her brother Ahan Shetty, who are Sunil Shetty's kids. While Athiya looked resplendent in a red saree with a gold blouse, Ahan picked a light blue embroidered kurta with white pants and tan sandals.

Sachin Tendulkar and family

Sachin Tendulkar and his family were also pictured at the event, with his children Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar taking centre stage. Sara wore a neon coloured ruffled draped gown while Arjun picked a brown kurta with pajamas.

Looks like style runs in the genes for these celebrity siblings.

