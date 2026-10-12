Sara Tendulkar, 29 Today, Reacts To 'Proud' Dad Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Post

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, turned 29 on 12 October. To mark the occasion, he shared a heartwarming post on Instagram.

In the monochrome photograph, the father-daughter duo can be seen dressed in traditional attire. Sachin wore a kurta-pyjama set, while Sara was draped in a saree.

Sharing the picture, Sachin wrote, "There was a time when I was the one showing you the way. Now, more often than not, I'm simply happy to see where you choose to go. Happy birthday, Sara. Love you."

The post quickly caught the attention of social media users. Sara responded to it with brown heart emojis. Take a look:

A few weeks earlier, on 24 September, Sara's brother Arjun celebrated his 27th birthday. Marking the occasion, Sara shared a photo montage on Instagram in collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants. From childhood photographs to a picture of Arjun resting on Sara's shoulder, the post offered a glimpse into their cherished sibling bond.

"Happy Birthday to the one person who has been annoying me for as long as I can remember. And somehow still manages to be my favourite person," she wrote.

"No matter how old you are, you will always be my baby brother, someone I will forever be protective of. Watching you grow up has been one of the greatest privileges. I am so proud of you, of all your hard work, discipline, and most importantly, the person you are. Happy Birthday, Arjun! I love you more than you know," Sara added.

The caption read, "Hey Arjun Tendulkar, someone has a special birthday wish for you."

Sara serves as a director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF). Announcing her appointment, Sachin had said, "I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined @STF_India as Director. She holds a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle."

In 2023, Sara expanded her work in the wellness sector by launching a Pilates academy in Mumbai focused on fitness, well-being, and healthy living.

Also Read: 'Proud Of You': Sara Tendulkar Wishes "Baby Brother" Arjun With An Emotional Birthday Note And Photo Montage