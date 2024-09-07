Sara Ali Khan's Saturday Looked Fit As Ever When She Kept Her 'Squats Low And Standards High'

Sara Ali Khan flowed into the weekend one squat at a time during her Pilates class

Sara Ali Khan has been a fitness junkie for a quite a few years now. The Kedarnath actress, who famously lost quite a few kilograms to get lean and start off her Bollywood career, has been consistent with her workout routines ever since. This time around as well, she made sure that she kick-started her weekend on the right note by getting in her daily dose of Pilates.

Sara Ali Khan dropped yet another Pilates workout reel on her Instagram profile and created quite a buzz amidst her fans and followers. Sara was seen doing slow squats and donkey kicks in the video, wearing a multicoloured gym bralette and a pair of bright orange dolphin workout shorts. Sara aptly captioned this post, "Keep your squats low and standards high" along with weight-lifting and high five emojis.

Taking inspiration from Sara Ali Khan, let us first get all the deets about what squats are, how to do them on a Pilates reformer machine, and the fitness benefits of including squats in one's workout routine.

What Are Squats?

A squat is basically a strength exercise which involves lowering one's hips from a standing position and standing right back up. They can be performed with or without weights and are done to build lower body strength to one's thighs and glutes.

How To Do Squats On A Pilates Reformer

Start off your workout by taking a seat on the Pilates reformer machine and face away from its upright frame. Next, place both your feet parallel and hip-width apart to get tension started in the springs. Now gradually lower yourself towards a full squat position while keeping your spine straight. Keep yourself steady against the foot bar and continuously engage the core muscles.

Benefits Of Squats

The number one benefit of doing squats is that they strengthen your lower body muscles, including your hamstrings, calves and quads. Along with this they add strength to your core and back muscles as well. Squats improve flexibility in one's lower body hips and thighs to keep them agile and elastic. They help burn calories and promote weight loss since you're breaking a sweat while doing squats. Squats improve one's balance and posture, which helps one not fall prey to aches and pains due to bad posture. What's more, squats can be done pretty much anywhere with or without equipment. Hence, it is a very handy exercise that can become your go-to.

Sara Ali Khan started her weekend right by getting in her dose of low squats.

