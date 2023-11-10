Sara Ali Khan Weaves Ethnic Elegance In White And Gold Co-Ords At Her Star-Studded Diwali Party

Sara Ali Khan Weaves Ethnic Elegance In White And Gold Ethnic Co-Ords

Bollywood Diwali parties have always been an elaborate star-studded affair. After Manish Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan joins the bandwagon to host another glam Diwali party and we are here to take fashion notes. While celebrities notched up the glam with their style, Sara made sure to triple the fashion quo with an ever-so-classic white and gold combination. Her penchant for ethnic outfits has always come with an extension of her own variation to it. Sara's signature style has always tended towards timeless fashion and yet again, she gave us a dose of Diwali glam in a stunning ethnic co-ord set. Her take on fuss-free festive fashion last night came with a golden plunging bralette blouse, paired with a flared sharara. What really took the fashion scene a notch up was the striped shrug that featured silver and golden stripe gota details. She opted for signature glam with kohl-rimmed eyes, balanced with the right shades from the nude palettes.

Sara Ali Khan's elaborate Indian wear wardrobe has an array of extensive classics. Recently her pick of bling had us taking notes for the festive season. At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Sara truly upped the fashion quo in a bright pink and silver lehenga. The dazzling plunging neckline blouse was perfect to amp up the oomph. The pink and silver lehenga paired with a similar dupatta added a pop of colour along with bling to her style.

Sara Ali Khan's festive wardrobe is a lesson in doing ethnic wear right.