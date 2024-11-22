Sara Ali Khan On Wellness, "It Is Very Important To Spend Time With Yourself"

Sara Ali Khan is well known for her comprehensive approach to wellness. Her Instagram posts often provide a glimpse into her lifestyle beyond work, encouraging us to take a moment to relax and unwind from the daily grind. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Abhira Dhar, the actress elaborated on her idea of well-being, “I think that wellness is a very holistic term. It's when the body, mind and soul are in tune and at ease and whatever enables that, meditation and reading for the mind, working out, yoga for the body, travelling for the soul. I think it is very important to spend time with yourself. For me, wellness is that."

Also Read: NDTV Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan On Her Favourite Place In The World, "I Am Who I Am Because Of it"

She added, “Whatever you do, you should do it from your heart, in a calm manner and with full concentration and ease. That's important in our lives as we don't get peace and silence in our daily lives. We don't want it every day anyways but you maintain the balance when you get this kind of peace in your personal lives as well.”

In a previous interview, Sara Ali Khan revealed how she maintains a balance between work and wellness. The actress said, “Taking time off social media and having a safe haven for yourself—travelling away from the city, meditation—helps me maintain a balance. My favourite way to unwind is trekking. The mountains help me identify the more important things in life. Be it meditation or travel, these things are therapeutic. It's not escaping my reality, but it gives me the time to rejuvenate and connect with the real Sara so that I can give my work even more.”

Keeping up with her quest to pursue her overall well-being, Sara Ali Khan is now all set to host an exclusive wellness and yoga retreat for a group of up to four guests at an Airbnb in Goa at the end of this year. Set amidst a lush landscape, the retreat is expected to offer attendees an ultimate escape to nature, while nurturing one's holistic well-being. Guests are meant to unwind with Sara at the serene location, where they will enjoy a bespoke yoga session guided by the actress herself. The actress wears many hats and with this wellness session, she adds yet another to her diverse repertoire.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan On Fighting Burnout And Maintaining A Work-Life Balance: "Taking Time Off Social Media And Having A Safe Haven"