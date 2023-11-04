Sara Ali Khan Dials Up The Drama In A Fiery Red Mini Dress For Koffee With Karan 8

Sara Dials Up The Drama In A Fiery Red Mini Dress For Koffee With Karan 8

When it comes to closet staples, trust Sara Ali Khan to wow you with every silhouette she owns. From her elegant chikankari styles to striking bodycon, Sara can give you a run for your money with her style. The actress is once again set to be seen on Koffee With Karan alongside Ananya Panday. While we cannot wait for the episode to drop, we can't help but be awestruck with her fashion game. Fiery reds definitely have made their way into Sara's closet. She picked a stunning red monochrome number to make fashion girls do a double take. From the ruffle details to the strappy pattern, it was a total winner. Her mini dress came with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a ruffled trail on the side that added the much-needed drama to the style. She sealed the beauty deal with soft waves and nude makeup.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Intense Workouts Don't Stop, Even When On Holiday In Europe

Sara Ali Khan's Indian wear wardrobe has often been a mix of everything. From traditionally chic shararas to timeless sarees and more, Sara loves a good ethnic silhouette. Recently, at the grand launch of Jio World Plaza, Sara brought all the glam and glitz to the table in a beautiful golden embellished lehenga. She walked the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in her utmost glory. From the plunging neckline to the fish cut style, she redefined festive fashion right in time.

Also Read: 4 Times Sara Ali Khan's Lehengas Made Us Sit Up And Take Notice

Reds never get old and Sara in her latest look is proof enough.