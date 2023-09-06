Sanya Malhotra's Power-Packed Workout Is Much-Needed Motivation For The Day

Any person who takes their workout seriously often has one question on their mind; how to be more efficient. Trust Sanya Malhotra to give you fitness inspiration with her wholesome routine. Sanya Malhotra's workout routine is anything but stale. The actress manages to jolt life into her regular workouts in the most fun way and we are all for it. In her latest workout video, Sanya did an intense circuit consisting of multiple forms of sets, ranging from basic cardio to squats, pull-ups, boxing and more. Her variations are mostly focused on overall strengthening. From focusing on her glutes with squats to keeping her arm strength in check with pull-ups and boxing, Sanya's snippets from her uncomplicated gym routine are a solid ten.

Sanya Malhotra never disappoints when it comes to fitness and health as she braves the daily challenges of working out like a pro. Known for her fun method of keeping up with her exercises, Sanya is often seen indulging in intense workouts. Recently, for the actress, it was all about maintaining a balance with her form. In the video, she performed a form that involved intense balance while getting up from the floor.

Sanya Malhotra is our very own power-packed fit girl. From boxing to pull-ups, the actress has a structured fitness regimen. Her extremely fit and toned physique says it all and is motivation enough for us to hit the gym. In another video, the actress was hitting all the right spots with her intense workout session. Her routine involved skipping, pull-ups, boxing and movements with weights. These forms are indeed a great way to improve strength in arms, core and legs.

Wanting to hit the gym? Take notes from Sanya Malhotra