Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Fully Desi In New York. Designer Info On Saree, Co-Ords Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks lovely (Image Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Official)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu jetted off to the Big Apple to attend the 41st India Day Parade on Sunday. It appears she was in a mood to take over NYC with her modern-meets-traditional style statement, all thanks to Ritu Kumar. New York witnessed stunning layering, as Samantha walked the streets in her sartorial best. Dishing out styling lessons to vintage lovers, Samantha wore a four-piece set from the designer's latest collection. The outfit featured a strapless corset top with a sweetheart neckline, which she wore atop flare trousers. She styled her look with a long blazer, worn atop a long flowy shrug. The outfit was accentuated through its rustic-embroidered details, which sided a bit toward a bohemian theme. She carried an equally vintage necklace, which perfected the outfit with its old world charm. Side parted bob hair with curled ends complemented her boss babe look.

(Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Serving Serious "Go Big" Energy In A ₹28K Striped Skirt Set)

Right after boss babe sassiness, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was quick to spellbind the Indian audience with traditional elegance. The actress slipped into a pre-draped saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. The black outfit featured broad floral embroidery and a ruffled hem. She paired the drape with a heavy-duty golden strap blouse, with V-neckline and scallop borders. Statement jhumkas completed Samantha's look while a side-parted curled bob hair added a retro touch to the look.

The actress seemed to have grown fond of Arpita Mehta, as even for the music launch event of her upcoming movie Kushi, Samantha rested faith in her hands. The designer made her take the ethnic route, as Samantha slipped into a monochrome lehenga set. The outfit featured a black and sand garden print tiered skirt, which she paired with a hand-embroidered mirror work strappy blouse and a printed slim dupatta. Neutral shimmery eyeshadow with nude lips and blushed cheeks finished off her look.

During one of the promotional events of Kushi, once again Samantha Ruth Prabhu relied on monochrome charm. The actress opted for a black and white striped co-ord set, from the label Reik Studio. The ensemble came with the knotted crop top, with balloon sleeves and a flowy skirt with an asymmetrical hemline. Brown oval aviators tied it together.

Along with her heavy-duty looks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's casual wear deserves our admiration.

(Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looked Nothing Less Than A Smokeshow In A Floral Printed Arpita Mehta Lehenga)