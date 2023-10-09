Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives A Festive Spin To Barbiecore In A Bright Pink Saree With A Cape

Samantha Gives A Festive Spin To Barbiecore In A Pink Saree With A Cape

If classic put-together looks had a place, it would be in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wardrobe. Her penchant for A-class silhouettes is apparent, given her ethereal ethnic picks. Often the actress is seen embracing muted tones to make a case-in-point. From detailed drapes to opulent, sheer elegant style, trust Samantha to give you a run for your money. She ditched her signature lighter tones to ace Barbiecore in the utmost stylish way as she kept up with her it-girl status. We have seen multiple variations of Barbiecore and well, we think this one is just what we need to add to the archives of the trend. It's a Barbie world and we all are living in it. Samantha is just making the fashion world better as she serves Barbiecore in a chic desi way. Her leading character look was dished out in a monochrome drape. In addition to the multiple ethnic looks that the actress showcased, this one has us all taking notes.

She paired a strappy bralette style blouse with the stunning saree, making a case for a steal-worthy fashion moment. Just when we thought Barbiecore was fading, Samantha made sure to drop her best version of it for us to bookmark. She kept her layering game top-notch as she teamed up the look with a floor-sweeping cape. Well, that's not all. For the makeup, she kept it basic with a soft makeup look and her wavy bob hairstyle perfectly complemented her overall style.

Samantha's Barbiecore version is definitely for the books!