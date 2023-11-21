Rihanna's Gunmetal Balenciaga Outfit With Caramel Locks Is Date Night Done Right

Rihanna's date night looks are utterly gorgeous

The singer-songwriter was seen in a monochrome outfit, casual even for her liking but none that we'd ever have complaints against. To balance the tones of her fresh caramel locks, she picked an ashy gunmetal outfit from Balenciaga complete with the brand's signature pantaboots, a black shirt and an oversized leather bomber jacket. If that wasn't enough to "steel" your attention, she layered chunky metallic chains and multiple earrings to complete her look. Nobody can escape a devilishly red-lip moment and neither can this new mother of two. Her partner rapper A$AP Rocky in a change from his usual vibe, kept it super casual in a t-shirt and shirt overlay, jeans and suede boots.

Rihanna debuted her blonde locks on Instagram on the weekend and sent us all back to the lit Pon De Replay 2000s. Her long curly locks have been transformed into sleek syrupy caramel with a lush voluminous blowout and structured curtain bangs. Her red lip colour and sharp cutting-edge feline flick elevate her selfie game to another level that she only held the preceding benchmark for.

Casual dinners in Vegas for Rihanna call for a leather trench, black heels, and a tousled hairdo. Did we mention slay?

It can be a date night or a runway show but all eyes could never leave Rihanna looking her most stylish.

