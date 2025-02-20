Riddhima Kapoor Embraces Ethnic Finery In A Multicoloured Embroidered <i>Lehenga</i>

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony was nothing short of a fashion parade with guests arriving in their sartorial best. On the occasion, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni served the perfect mother-daughter charm in dazzling ethnic outfits. Neetu Kapoor picked out a navy blue kurta featuring ornate embroidery. Geometric patterned mirrorwork along the neckline, sleeve cuffs and hem shined brightly. Floral and sequin detailing offered a unique spin to the outfit.

Neetu Kapoor paired the structure with matching pants that came with similar embroidery. Delivering some contrast was the green dupatta draped across her shoulder. Traditional motifs contributed oomph and panache in equal measure.

With her outfit making the right noise, Neetu Kapoor adopted a minimal approach to jewellery, wearing only a pair of diamond-encrusted studs. She kept her makeup natural, going for a soft glow and nude lipstick. Fluttery, mascara-coated faux lashes and some kohl were enough to accentuate her eyes, adding just the right touch of definition. She kept her short tresses open as they framed her face beautifully.

Riddhima Kapoor did not disappoint with her wardrobe outing. She caught attention in a vivid yellow lehenga. The sweetheart neckline blouse had flower details in distinguished metallic silver detailing. Riddhima slipped into a voluminous lehenga skirt which was nothing short of breathtaking. Rajasthani-themed motifs in colourful patchwork hues delivered a contemporary spin to the otherwise traditional silhouette. She teamed up the gorgeous number with a zig-zag print dupatta with tassels along the borders.

Coming to the jewellery sector, Riddhima chose a statement golden neck piece, beaded bangles and a pair of studs. Her makeup was flawless, featuring a clean base shimmer on the cheeks and a hint of blush. A shade of maroon lipstick suited the overall aesthetics. For the eyes, Riddhima kept it minimal with a stroke of kajal and mascara-adorned lashes. She locked her breathtaking avatar with open tresses cascading in length.

