Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor Are Certified Style Slayers In Fabulous Ethnic Looks

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are OG sisters of the Bollywood fashion realm. Be it on red carpet or for festivities, the Kapoor siblings always get the memo right. Last night, at Aadar Jain and his fiance Alekha Advani's mehendi ceremony, Kareena and Karisma served ethnic goals.

Kareena Kapoor turned into the perfect Sabyasachi muse in a dark green A-line kurta. Infused with cape-like elements, the straight-fitted ensemble ended right at her ankles. Floral prints in shades of white, pink and green dominated her OOTN. Intricate patchwork and mirror embroidery at the neckline and hemline offered the much-needed festive touch.

(Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Stun In Beautiful Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Looks For Their Mehendi)

Kareena's accessory game was equally on-point featuring statement drop earrings and diamond rings. Her super glamourous look came with a flawless base, soft blush and shimmer on the cheeks and glossy lipstick. An intense stroke of winged eyeliner and a bold stroke of kajal added depth to her eyes. Glittery eyeshadow delivered the right amount of sparkle. For the finishing touches, Kareena tied her tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo. A Sabyasachi sling bag complemented her overall avatar.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, embraced the traditional spirit in a vibrant pink suit from Raw Mango. Crafted from gulkand silk organza, the silhouette was adorned with minimal golden accents. Latkan tassels contributed to the pizzazz. Karisma teamed up the quarter-sleeved kurta with a matching pink skirt. The floor-grazing number was dotted with delicate gold-sequinned details. A pink dupatta draped elegantly over one shoulder sealed her look for the night.

Unlike Kareena, Karisma resorted to heavy jewellery including a choker, a pair of dangling earrings and layers of kadas, and bangles. A polti bag suited the overall aesthetics.

In terms of makeup, Karisma adhered to the clean-girl aesthetics. Magenta-tinted lipstick added a pop of colour, while blushed cheeks and kohl-rimmed eyes elevated her allure. The show-stealer was her parandi-coded braided hairstyle

(Also Read: Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani's Wedding In Goa, With Bohemian Decor And A Beach Sunset)