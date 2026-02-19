Regena Cassandra Breaks Down Her Daily Fitness Routine, From Morning Run To Congee

Actor Regena Cassandra recently spoke to a media portal about her fitness habits, food preferences, and everyday eating routine. During the conversation, she offered an honest look at her lifestyle, discussing everything from morning workouts to her deep love for South Indian comfort food. Here is what she shared in the interview.

What Regena Cassandra Said

Regena explained that she enjoys starting her day with outdoor exercise even though people often caution her about it. "I really do enjoy running early morning on the roads, though people advise me against it," she told the Hindustan Times.

Talking about her regular eating habits, Regena described a simple but nourishing dish that she relies on daily, especially when travelling. "My everyday staple is always congee (savoury Asian rice porridge). Especially when I'm travelling because it helps with my gut," she said.

Regena described her strong preference for rice-based meals, admitting that it forms an essential part of her daily diet. "And I'm a really big rice person, so I have to have a little bit of rice daily. My comfort food is a nice bowl of daal rice or rasam rice or sambar sadam... you realise everything has rice in it."

She added that rice-based dishes have universal appeal no matter where one lives.

"You can live anywhere in the world, and if I give you a bowl of rasam rice, you will just be like, wow! And then if I give it to you with a piece of fish fry on the side, you're just gonna love me for the rest of your life. Indian food, especially South Indian food, is my go-to," she said.

Although she prefers Indian food, Regena said she does occasionally crave dishes from other cuisines. "I don't do Italian food often because I don't gravitate towards it. But sometimes I might just crave a pesto pasta once a year. I have the ability to crave pesto chicken pasta from a certain place, or dosa. I can crave for anything," she said.

Regena was shooting in Ooty when she spoke to the media outlet before catching a flight. She also described what she had eaten that day.

"In the morning, I had a five-egg white scramble and just chillies and salt. In the afternoon, I had congee with dry masala chicken. I was supposed to have dinner, but because I was to be on a flight by 8:30 PM, I really wouldn't get any hot meals."

Later in the evening, she chose something she genuinely enjoyed instead of a full meal.

"I got myself some freshly made puffs, which I can crave for as well, you know? Well-made puffs that melt in your mouth despite the 20-layer pastry. So, I had one puff, a slice of carrot cake, half a slice of tea cake, and I was done with dinner because that was more of an indulgence," she added.

Regena emphasised that even when she indulges, she ensures her overall diet stays balanced. "I just make sure I balance everything out. If I have a pizza, it's going to be my only meal of the day. I do not add on top of that and overdo it," she said.



