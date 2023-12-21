Rebel Wilson's Fiji Beach Holiday Is Spent Rather Stylishly In Bright Orange Swim Look

Rebel Wilson's Holiday In Fiji Is Stylish In A Bright Orange Swimwear

Beach vacations are all about crystal-clear water, picturesque landscapes, iced cocktails, and impeccable beachwear. We are not just saying it but Hollywood and Bollywood actresses have proved that in the past. This time it's Rebel Wilson's turn to prove that. The actress is on a beach vacation in Fiji and her photos are an absolute treat for her fans. Her beach looks are worth bookmarking for your next holiday. The actress wore a full-sleeved beachwear top in a bright orange colour with a collared, plunging neckline. She wrapped a beige wrap-around bottom around her waist. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of trendy reflector sunglasses. Rebel's no-makeup look and neatly manicured fingers with wet tresses looked perfect for her serene beach vacation.

For another beach vacation, Rebel Wilson opted for a multicoloured three-quarter sleeve coat over her swimwear. The wrap-around coat had abstract prints in shades of pink, yellow, blue, and green with a collared pattern and an open front. The actress accessorised the look with a pair of trendy oversized sunglasses. Her open tresses and no-makeup look with a nude lip gloss perfected the beach look.

In yet another picture Rebel Wilson showcased her outstanding style. The actress wore a beige-coloured full-sleeved pullover zipper over a collared T-shirt and teamed it with a pair of black pants. She also wore a matching beanie with a pair of black boots to complete the look.

Rebel Wilson's beach fashion is indeed worth bookmarking.

