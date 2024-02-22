Rashmika Mandanna Makes Her Runway Model Debut In A Striking Black Look And Razor Sharp Bob At Milan Fashion Week 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Her Runway Debut In Striking Black At MFW 2024

As if conquering the film industry and celebrity circles weren't enough, Indian celebrities are now strutting across the world to walk on the global runway. 2023 was filled with multiples of such moments of celebrities taking to the ramp and it looks like that isn't changing in 2024 either. Rashmika Mandanna is the latest actress to join the bandwagon. She marked her international debut as a model at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week at the Onitsuka Tiger runway showcase, for which she is a brand ambassador.

Rashmika's entirely black look was as edgy as it gets. The actress donned a black ankle-length sleeveless dress with a rounded neckline and ruched detail over the side, leading to pleats at the waist. Draped over her shoulders was a structured black trench coat with deconstructed details at the collar and an A-line fit across its silhouette.

Amping up the drama was her runway makeup look for her modelling debut. Rashmika's pitch black hair was slicked back into a razor sharp bob with choppy ends. Smokey eyes were the focal point of the look, framed with dark brows. Contoured cheeks and nude lips completed it to perfection. Now that's one way to set the standard for an Indian star on the international runway.

Last month, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday marked her international modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024 for designer Rahul Mishra. In 2023, Navya Nanda debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week and Manushi Chhillar too followed suit at London Fashion Week.

