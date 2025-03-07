Rasha Thadani's Minimal Makeup And Slicked Back Wavy Tresses Serve Glam Goals

Rasha Thadani looks like a million bucks as she dished out her latest beauty offering for her fans and followers to hit likes on. The Azaad actress caused quite a stir amidst the internet goers with her latest glam outing that was perfect with her wavy tresses and nude glam look.

Rasha Thadani served up a beauty storm amidst her fans and followers by dolling up to look her best yet again. The 19-year-old actress looked like the star that she is with her voluminous wavy tresses slicked back with gel to make way for the star of the show, which is her glam game.

Rasha's makeup of the day featured a minimal makeup look with chiseled jawlines, contoured cheekbones and a warmed-up forehead. This she teamed with a touch of rose blush adorning her cheeks, a smokey mauve eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for curled and wispy lashes, arched bushy brows, and a rosy brown lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her beauty look.

Rasha Thadani's latest beauty outing gets a green flag from the glam Gods.

