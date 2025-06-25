Rasha Thadani Brings The Heat In Her Latest Photoshoot With Crop Tops And Embellished Dresses

Trust Rasha Thadani to always deliver winning fashion moments. The Gen-Z diva has quite a way with her style and repeatedly gives the internet gifts of sartorial significance.

The Azaad actress lived up to her reputation of being a stylish diva yet again as she slipped into various outfits for her latest photoshoot. She shared a video on Instagram that depicted her showing off her multiple outfits of the day.

For the first look, Rasha kept it simple in a high-neck crop top. The stylish number featured long sleeves and abstract plaid pattern all over it. Reaching just below her bust, the top accentuated Rasha's toned midriff. The actress teamed it with a pair of black jeans and wavy hair.

Next up, Rasha stunned in a navy, floor-length dress which came with a V-neckline and delicate straps. The ensemble was embellished with sequins, beads and embroidery. The design included elements that resembled birds or wings, as well as swirling and dotted patterns. The bodice and waist fit her perfectly, flowing down to the floor. On the accessories front, the actress teamed this look with dangler earrings and white stilettos.

In another frame, Rasha was seen wearing a strapless corset top. It featured a subtle floral design on the front and a sequined bust line. To go with it, Rasha chose sequined black leggings and black heels. They were adorned with a bow near the ankle.

Rasha Thadani's next outfit was a corpcore look. A two-piece ensemble, the co-ords featured a long-sleeved black jacket and a matching long skirt. The jacket had a structured appearance with lapels and full sleeves. The bottom flowed down to the floor, giving the ensemble a subtle flair and movement.

Last but not least, Rasha made a glamorous case in a silver-embellished dress. A high slit on the side elevated the oomph factor. Over the dress, the actress wore a lavender, faux fur coat. She paired the ensemble with open-toed high heels.