Rasha Thadani Bids Goodbye To June With Her "Favourite People" By Her Side

Rasha Thadani's June diaries were sugar, spice and everything nice. The actress, who was last seen in Azaad, recently threw a house party, and it was all things fun and fancy. Among the attendees was Rasha's good friend Tamannaah Bhatia.

The 20-year-old offered a sneak peek into the delightful bash on Instagram, alongside some special moments of the month. Her side note read, “June with my favourite people.”

The opening frame features Rasha Thadani posing with her BFFs Tamannaah Bhatia and model-actress Pragya Kapoor. The trio flashed a joyful smile as they caressed Rasha's pet dog. Colourful balloons hung on the door behind them. Rasha's partywear was a D-Reams tailored LBD from Diesel. The sleeveless number came with cut-out details at the neckline and a metallic Oval D buckle-like clasp.

Next in the carousel was a restaurant outing with friends. The group, including Rasha Thadani and her friends with finished plates kept in front of them.

Rasha Thadani is a true-blue animal lover. One video, probably from an ad shoot, captured the actress petting a pomeranian playfully. She looked pretty in a sleeveless lavender dress adorned with ruffles.

In a separate photo, Rasha Thadani was seen having some downtime with her girlfriends. All of them were dressed casually in chequered pajamas and black tank tops. Rasha's father and film distributor Anil Thadani made it to a few goofy selfies and won hearts with his candidness.

It appears that Rasha Thadani attended a birthday celebration of a loved one in June. In a couple of images, the actress rang in the festivities at a restaurant and enjoying a delicious chocolate cake, topped with fresh and juicy mango chunks.

The album was replete with mirror selfies and lovely snaps proving that Rasha Thadani had the time of her life in the past month.