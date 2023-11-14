Rakul Preet Singh's Rs 2.50 Lakh Lime Mishru Lehenga Is The Freshest Take On The Festive Fashion

Rakul's Lime Mermaid-Fit Lehenga Is The Freshest Take On Festive Season

The Diwali festivities have been going on in full swing in India, through which we are graced with top-notch ethnic fashion from Bollywood celebrities, in one outfit after another. Graceful sarees, gorgeous sharara sets, and festive lehenga skirts have been giving us festive fashion inspiration and we are definitely not complaining. Added to the list of the best-dressed ethnic fashion moments of the season, Rakul Preet Singh made quite an impression on our minds. The actress wore a mermaid-fit embellished lehenga skirt from the clothing label Mishru which featured delicate beadwork and a gorgeous flare. Rakul teamed it with a full-sleeved blouse in the same colour palette with the same delicate embellishments. She carried a sheer dupatta that featured ruffled borders with her outfit. For accessories, she opted for statement chandbali earrings and kept them minimal and chic. Her subtle glam included kohl-laden eyes with mascara, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, rosy cheek tint, and a nude lip gloss.

For the Diwali 2023 celebrations, Rakul Preet Singh looked absolutely stunning in a multicoloured Shivan and Narresh lehenga. The outfit comprised a ribbed bralette with beadwork and embroidery in vibrant shades of red, yellow, pink and more. She teamed it with a sequined net lehenga skirt in lilac colour. The skirt too featured abstract prints in numerous colours at the hemline. A statement pendant was Rakul's only accessory. Half-tied hair and soft makeup perfected her look for the evening.

Rakul Preet Singh has always made us envious with her breathtaking ethnic choices. Not too long ago, Rakul wore an embroidered lehengaset in a deep pink colour palette from the clothing brand Awigna which had intricate work. Rakul's flared lehenga skirt was complemented by a blouse and a cape over it. She accessorised the look with a pair of jhumka earrings and a stack of silver bangles. Minimal makeup and radiant smile were the addons to Rakul's traditional look.

Can you decide on one favourite look from Rakul Preet Singh's ethnic closet? We surely can't.

