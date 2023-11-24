Rakul Preet Singh Is Already Holiday Season 'Red-y' In A Glamorous Red Velvet Midi Dress

Rakul Is Red-y For The Holiday Season In A Glamorous Velvet Midi Dress

Rakul Preet Singh is currently on our fashion radar, showcasing one glam outfit after another. May it be her festive dressing or her street-style wardrobe choices, each of her outfits has been exquisite. The actress never shies away from trying new looks and making bold fashion choices. This time, Rakul looks ready for the holiday season, setting the perfect party mood in a ravishing red midi dress. The full-sleeved outfit from clothing label Alex Perry featured structured shoulder patterns with a deep, plunging neckline, a cinched waist, and a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Rakul's well-toned body. Loose tresses, with glam makeup including kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara, and glossy lip tint completed Rakul's glam look.

Rakul Preet Singh's bodycon dresses have always received many head turns. Her black and silver bodycon pinstriped dress from Sameer Madan was the perfect blend of chic and sassy. The strapless bodycon ensemble featured a cutout pattern at the neckline, a body-hugging silhouette, and thin silver pinstripes. A studded choker necklace and a bracelet were the only accessories that she opted for. Tying her mane in a sleek ponytail, Rakul's glammed-up makeup included well-defined eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, structured contours, and a glossy nude lip tint.

Rakul Preet Singh's all-red outfit from clothing label Deme Love for HT OTT Play Awards 2023, was a sight to behold. The bold fashion choice consisted of a strappy red corset bodice with a pleated dhoti-style bottom. The outfit was attached at the waistline. Rakul's accessories for the evening included a layered chunky necklace and statement rings. Her glammed-up metallic makeup included shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours, kohl-laden eyes, and a nude lip tint.

Rakul Preet Singh's trendy outfits have won a special spot in our hearts.

