Rainbows In London Were Rare Until Sara Ali Khan In Her Vibrant Outfits And Handbags Arrived

Sara Ali Khan is all of the colours of the rainbow and more on her trip to London

Sara Ali Khan is showing no signs of slowing down on her vacation adventures. After their delightful Parisian getaway, Sara and her mom, Amrita Singh, have whisked themselves away to London for the next exciting chapter of their holiday escapades. While Sara has been keeping us in the loop with her yummy-looking holiday meals and exercise routines, it's her vibrant wardrobe and designer handbags that are stealing the show. Let's talk about that one standout look where she rocked a bright green cropped sweatshirt. This snug-fit, ribbed-patterned sweatshirt featured a turtleneck design, providing both style and warmth to her vacation OOTD. The diva smartly balanced the vivid green with light-toned beige cargo pants and nailed that casually cool vibe. But what really caught our attention was her choice of accessories – a Zadig&Voltaire rock tag clutch. The colourful detailing on this black luxury bag perfectly mirrored Sara's vibrant personality. Forgoing flashy jewellery, Sara completed her vacation look with middle-parted open hair.

Sara Ali Khan sure knows how to turn London streets into her personal purple runway. Her all-purple look was an absolute showstopper. She opted for a sweatshirt, matching pants, a chic LV bag, and, believe it or not, even purple sunglasses. The star did not miss a beat when it came to staying true to hue. She wore dainty purple studs in her ears. With a flawless no-makeup makeup look and subtle wavy hair, she gave London a fashion statement that was simply "purplicious."

Sara Ali Khan's London holiday wardrobe is undoubtedly a vibrant splash of colours. In one of her eye-catching looks, the B-Town diva radiated sunny vibes in a bright yellow pullover, perfectly paired with black pants. Adding an extra pop of colour, she topped her look with a multi-hued cap featuring shades of sky blue, yellow, and pink. In yet another chic outfit, Sara sported a black sweater with heart details along the sleeves. Paired with flared pants, she carried a neon green "TOTE BAG" from Marc Jacobs.

We can't wait to see more luxury bags and vibrant outfits from Sara Ali Khan's London diaries.