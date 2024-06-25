Radhika Apte Made Her Paris Fashion Week Showstopper Debut In Reams Of Red And Blue

Radhika Made Her Paris Fashion Week Showstopper Debut In Reams Of Blue

It turns out that Janhvi Kapoor wasn't the only celebrity making her debut at Paris Fashion Week this season. Radhika Apte turned muse to designer Vaishali S and wore jewellery by Tanishq to walk down the ramp at Paris Haute Couture Week. What impressed the fashion world is how Radhika wore not one but two stunning pieces from the designer's Fall/Winter Couture collection. Radhika's multi-layered, multi-dimensional gowns were no less than works of art. Let's talk about them both one by one. The star's maroon gown with structured detailing was eye-catching. A sheer pattern, halter neckline and elaborate detailing cascading down from the neckline towards the hemline added drama. Matching heels, dangling earrings and a braided bun hairdo sealed the deal on the first look.

Radhika Apte also wore a teal strapless number that is all over the fashion headlines. The butterfly neckline adorned with tassels added a whimsical touch to her look. The cutouts below the bust and the giant 3D floral design on the skirt were enough to turn heads. Her gorgeous diamond necklace amped up the bling quotient. Radhika kept her makeup the same for both looks. Her glam team showed their best work with a dewy base, glossy lips, mascara-laden lashes and winged liner.

The mastermind behind the gorgeous design Vaishali S discussed the extensive timeline involved in crafting the outfits. “The ensemble she was wearing is the most emblematic in terms of the multilayer and multi dimensional approach. I must say it was also the most demanding in terms of hand work. It has taken over two months of precise work by six different people followed by meticulous assembling and draping. I really hope people can capture the intensity, depth, and multilayer facets it carries,” Vaishali S said as quoted by News 18.

The designer unveiled her latest Fall Winter '24 Couture Collection, 'Satori' at the mythical and iconic Pont Alexandre III. The term 'Satori' comes from Zen Buddhist philosophy for sudden enlightenment and the realization of something that is already within us.

