Queen Camilla Was A Picture Of Majestic Grace In An Exquisite Midnight Blue Dior Gown At Versailles Palace

King Charles and Queen Camila at the State dinner

King Charles and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom attended the State Dinner at the Chateau de Versailles, which was also attended by other other Commonwealth realms. The King and the Queen began their three-day visit to France and attended the State dinner on their first day which was arranged at the Palace of Versailles. For the occasion, the King and the Queen chose exquisite royal outfits. While Queen Camilla looked gorgeous in a navy blue gown, King Charles picked a black suit for the event.

Queen Camilla looked elegant in a midnight blue gown with an attached cape, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior. The gown featured braided detailing over the hemline. The subtle yet stylish outfit looked majestic and exuded charm. For accessories, she picked a studded diamond necklace with sapphires and matched it with a pair of dangling earrings. The Queen's graceful look was completed with a bracelet and a black clutch bag. King Charles opted for a three-piece pantsuit. The pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved black blazer with a crisp white shirt, black bow, and black trousers.

For a poetry reciting session, held in a primary school in London, the monarch kept it simple yet elegant in a printed maxi dress. Her full-sleeved outfit had intricate prints on the base of turquoise. She picked mustard heels to go with the outfit.

Queen Camilla's style is usually minimally chic. On a visit to Scotland, the royal picked a green checkered skirt and teamed it with a full-sleeved top in the same green colour palette. The muted-toned heels complemented her outfit perfectly.

We have always been in awe of the Queen's top-notch style.

