Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Floral Sabyasachi Saree For Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 Lends Chic Ethnic Autumn Vibes

Priyanka Chopra in a floral Sabyasachi saree for Jio MAMI

Priyanka Chopra recently landed in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. After a stunning appearance at the opening ceremony, the diva kept the style meter running high in a floral drape on the Day 2 of the festival. Priyanka is also the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Giving ethnic fall inspiration in the middle of the autumn, the actress looked gorgeous as she draped an easy-breezy floral saree from Sabyasachi in an ivory colour palette. The graceful drape featured pastel prints in pink, lavender, brown, and green on the base of ivory. She teamed the drape with a sleeveless blouse matching the saree. The blouse showcased a deep V-neckline and added a modern spin to Priyanka's look. For accessories, Priyanka picked a chunky choker necklace and statement rings. Leaving her mane loose sleekly, the diva opted for glam makeup with a bold red lip colour, kohl-laden eyes, and well-contoured cheeks.

Priyanka Chopra does not make an ethnic fashion statement quite often but when she does it certainly sets the internet ablaze. On a festive occasion, the actress wore an uber-stylish Indo-Western pastel outfit embellished in delicate beads, lace, and embroidery. The all-beige outfit consisted of a shimmery embellished bralette with a pair of delicate detailed sharara pants and an embroidered sheer cape to go with it. The entire outfit had delicate work and gorgeous lace which added to the classy look. Priyanka tied her tresses in a messy bun and adorned it with pink roses. She wore a pair of traditional chandbaali earrings to complete her ethnic look. Kohl-laden eyes, winged eyeliner, rosy cheek tint, and brownish lip colour along with a tiny bindi were the only add-ons the actress opted for.

Are you convinced about the elegance of Priyanka Chopra's exquisite ethnic choices?

