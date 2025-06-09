Priyanka Chopra's May Photo Dump Is A Warm Glimpse Into A Fun-Filled Weekend With Family

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra shared a post featuring family moments with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. The post includes photos of the family by the Hudson River and a yacht ride. Priyanka wore casual outfits, showing a relaxed and content side away from public life.

Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, giving fans an intimate peek into her life away from the spotlight. The carousel post, set to the ballad Heart by Heart by Joe Jonas, captures the icon in precious moments with her daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas.

From her day out with her family to enjoying the nightlife with family to dressing up, her May photo dump is a personal and peaceful month spent with her loved ones.

One particularly striking shot shows Priyanka Chopra with her daughter Malti and Nick by the Hudson River. Dressed in a casual printed co-ord set with a white tee and a cap, the former Miss World looked comfortable on her day out with her loved ones. In another picture, Priyanka is seen lounging with Malti resting comfortably in her arms. Dressed casually in a white tee and denim, Priyanka exudes ease and contentment.

Another picture captures Priyanka standing by a floor-to-ceiling window, gazing out at a fiery sunset over the Hudson River, which looks exotic. Adding a dash of tourist fun, Priyanka also shared a playful selfie pointing at the Statue of Liberty. The photo dump included some joyful scenes from a family yacht ride on the river, and they all seem relaxed.

While the glam and red carpets are certainly a part of Chopra's daily life, these images are a reminder that her most cherished moments are likely the unfiltered ones at home. Whether it was the sweet family dynamic, the New York skyline, or the glimpse into Priyanka's maternal glow, the entire set of photos offers more than just aesthetic appeal and shows the 42-year-old enjoying her life to the fullest with her loved ones.

Fans flooded in with comments with some saying, "FamilyVibes. So happy for the life you've been able to cocreate with Nick. Love the companionship", and others calling it "beautiful".