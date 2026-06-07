Priyanka Chopra Was "Rough" On Clothes, Would "Kick" Rs 95,000 Shoes During <i>Quantico</i>, Says Celebrity Stylist

Priyanka Chopra headlined ABC's thriller Quantico in September 2015 and made history by becoming the first South Asian actor to be cast as the lead in an American network drama. And she never looked back.

After the crime-thriller, she went on to feature in high-profile and gritty action films and series, including The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, and The Bluff. She made her country proud and continues to impact the world of cinema, one performance at a time.

However, celebrity stylist Cary Tauben, who was recently featured on a podcast with Tory Morton, recalled a rather "disrespectful" experience of working with the global star during Quantico shoots.

Priyanka Chopra Was "Rough" On Clothes, Would "Kick" Rs 95,000 Shoes During Quantico

During the podcast, Cary Tauben revealed that he was hired to style Priyanka Chopra and several other background actors during the shooting of Quantico in Montreal. His responsibilities included styling the actors to ensure they looked their best on screen.

Recalling the first time he met the Desi Girl actor, he said, "She was super nice and really liked me." The stylist worked hard to make her stand out and look her best in the thriller drama.

But it was during the fittings that his experience with the actor was not so good. He was, in fact, surprised. "While we were doing fittings, she was a bit rough on the clothing, which I personally thought was disrespectful," he added.

Explaining his stance, he mentioned that the clothes and accessories for the show were sourced from luxury labels and high-end stores. Recalling an incident, he said, "She would take a Givenchy shoe and kick it to the side... And I was like, these shoes are USD 1,000 (approximately Rs 95,000).

However, despite these incidents, the stylist said that the professional relationship between him and Priyanka Chopra was positive, and the actor remained collaborative and friendly with him throughout the shoot.

In 2015, Priyanka Chopra was reportedly shooting Quantico and Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama, simultaneously. She travelled back and forth between India and America to bring Kashibai and Alex Parrish to life.

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