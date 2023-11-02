Priyanka Chopra In A Bright Green Sabyasachi Saree Is The Freshest Take On Festive Fashion

Priyanka Chopra in a bright green Sabyasachi Saree

With the festive season in full swing in the country, sarees, anarkalis, sharara sets and ghagra cholis are season's staple and we've seen Bollywood celebrities giving ethnic fashion goals one after the other. From Rani Mukerji's gold-toned sarees for Durga Puja celebrations to Katrina Kaif's red saree for Karwa Chauth, the bar has been set high this year. But one look has stood out from the rest and that is none other than the shimmery green drape that Priyanka Chopra chose from the designer label Sabyasachi. The actress recently visited Mumbai for the launch of the Jio World Plaza and this was one of the many gorgeous ethnic looks that were show cased from the star's festive wardrobe on her trip. The perfect saree for Diwali get-togethers or cocktail parties during the wedding season, the bright green sequined saree looked like it had glittery stars embedded throughout. Priyanka teamed it with a strappy blouse in velvet in the same colour palette. For accessories, she wore a studded necklace and a pair of stud earrings. Leaving her lustrous mane in a sleek manner, the diva opted for well-defined eyes, shimmery highlights, and coral-toned lip colour.

Yet another saree of Priyanka Chopra's which eyeballs recently was the floral drape in ivory from Sabyasachi. Priyanka's breezy floral saree featured pastel prints in vibrant shades as she teamed the drape with a sleeveless blouse matching the saree. The blouse showcased a deep V-neckline and added a modern spin to Priyanka's ethnic style. Priyanka picked a choker necklace and statement rings as her only accessories. She left her tresses loose and wore glam makeup with a hot red lip colour, kohl-laden eyes, and well-contoured cheeks.

Priyanka Chopra's fashion diaries are a reflection of the star's impeccable style and these looks are more proof of the same.

