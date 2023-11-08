Pooja Hegde's Trendy Printed Ethnic Set At Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party Is Making Festive Bells Ring

Pooja Hegde's Trendy Printed Ethnic Set Is Making The Festive Bells Ring

Bollywood Diwali parties are always a grand affair and so was Ramesh Taurani's party. Last evening, the producer hosted a star-studded Diwali gala which was another reason for celebrities and A-listers to bring their best fashion game forward. Among many was Pooja Hegde, who in all her glory shone with every move she made. Trust the actress to take festive glamour up a notch with her best fashion abilities. Her festive picks have often played host to a spectrum of silhouettes and hues. Her carved niche for traditional fits is often reflected in her fusion outfits as well. For the Diwali bash, she ditched a heavy duty look to make a case for fuss-free festive style. Her contemporary outfit was served with a dash of ethnic elegance. She opted for a fusion co-ord set that featured a stunning printed pattern. What really stood out finely was the embroidered, embellished details on the silhouette. She paired a crop top with a flowy skirt to complete the look. With an emerald green clutch and traditional jhumkas, her Diwali style was one to draw inspiration from.

Well, that's not all. To balance out the busy silhouette, she opted for minimal glam. A closer look at her style will reveal how simply she aced a dewy glam with the right amount of festive elements to it. Fluttery lashes and highlighted cheekbones perfectly complemented her pink lip shade to seal the beauty deal. We truly are taking all the fashion notes for Diwali 2023.

Pooja Hegde's lineup of festive wear has never disappointed and here's another proof.