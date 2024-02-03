Pooja Hedge's Gorgeous Red Arpita Mehta Mirror Lehenga Was Made To Set Valentine's Day Ethnic Style Goals

Pooja's Chic Lehenga Was Made To Set Valentine's Day Ethnic Style Goals

With Valentine's Day 2024 just around the corner, inspiration is being searched for from everywhere. The usual dose of heart prints and Barbie pink silhouettes may be a fail-safe fashion choice on the day of love but if you're seeking something of the traditional variety, then Pooja Hegde is the one to look at. The Indian film actress is currently celebrating the #WeddingSeason in Mangalore and chose an ensemble that fit the ethnic bill while also sticking to the theme for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

(Also Read: Pooja Hegde Is Closing The Year Most Fabulously In An Embellished Black Slit Gown)

Pooja Hegde donned a striking crimson lehenga from designer Arpita Mehta which came in a contemporary silhouette. The skirt featured heavy mirror embellishment in an embroidered floral and chevron pattern over its base. Matching it was a bralette-style blouse with narrow straps and a plunging neckline with a fringe trimming. Draped over her arms was a red dupatta to go with the look. Far from your usual traditional style, this one's a must-wear if you'd like to merge ethnic style with Valentine vibes on the day of love.

Staying true to the love-laden look, Pooja went with rouge in her makeup as well. Her ruby red pout was the focus of the look. She wore it with highlighted skin, full brows and winged eyeliner. Her tresses were worn in wet-looking curls, left down behind her. Looks like Pooja Hegde's V-day style is set to look a little different but still pretty fabulous.

(Also Read: Pooja Hegde Gears Up For Wedding Season In A Devnaagri-Crafted Ivory Chanderi Silk Lehenga)