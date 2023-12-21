Pooja Hegde Is Closing The Year Most Fabulously In An Embellished Black Slit Gown

Pooja Hegde is reviving the fashion scene in the most timeless way. After serving her version of Barbiecore, the actress turned to a classic black silhouette to make a statement this season. While this time of the year is often dominated by reds and golds, black numbers never lose their charm. The fascination with black is here to stay. Her latest look serves as a reminder that embellished style is not going anywhere, anytime soon. The actress gave us a glitzy holiday style inspiration when she stunned in a beautiful black gown. From Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna, Pooja picked an exquisite black number that screamed elegance personified. The straight fit gown came with a sleek slit and a semi-sheer detail. Doused in embellishment, the gown was a simple yet fail-proof choice. From the plunging neckline to the strap pattern, her look was put together with utmost poise. She went for minimal glam that was served with highlighted cheek bones, glossy lips and soft curls.

If you still haven't learned about capitalising the power of silver silhouettes, then trust Pooja Hegde to serve you with inspiration. There is nothing quite like owning a statement-making embellished fit. In a beautiful Falguni Shane Peacock number, Pooja truly made heads turn. She looked absolutely cocktail-ready in a corset co-ord that came with a strapless corset top paired with a flattering fit skirt. The signature feather and embellished details made it a solid ten on the style meter.

Despite the cold weather, Pooja Hegde is rising the mercury and her latest look is proof.