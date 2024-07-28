Paris Olympics 2024: Tradition Was At The Core Of These National Ceremonial Uniforms

Ceremonial looks with a traditional touch was seen at the Olympics 2024

There aren't many events in the world as significant as the Olympics. With the spotlight on Paris, everyone's eyes are glued to what the world's finest sportspersons have to offer. It is natural to look the part when you're representing your country on such a massive global stage. This gives many countries the perfect opportunity to dive deep into their cultures for the world to see.

It was no easy task yet effortless in execution for designer Tarun Tahiliani to carry out the designing of the Indian contingent's ceremonial attire. While the men wore off-white kurta sets with tri-colour printed bandi jackets, the women wore flowing tri-colour printed Sareetha kurta pyjama for men and sarees for women aren't just quintessential to Indian dressing but also our culture and heritage. But the Indian contingent wasn't the only one who played the traditional card for their ceremonial appearances.

Mongolia's official uniforms married tradition with contemporary craftsmanship to create something of epic magnitude. Designed by Michel & Amazonka, their uniforms featured embroidered vests and kaftans resembling Mongolian traditional dress but adapted to modern silhouettes to offer a glimpse of the best of both worlds.

The Sri Lankan team's ceremonial uniform was a nod to their traditions but in a festive way. The men and women followed uniformity in magnificently crafted ensembles made from world-renowned Sri Lankan silk and featuring golden embroidery. The coordinated sets with designs from their homeland were among the many ways they honoured their country's rich history.

Designer Stella Jean created Team Haiti's uniforms featuring artwork by Haitian painter Philippe Dodard for the opening ceremony The effortless, free-spiritedness of the attire was more than just in its form seen in their full skirts and pants paired with traditional chambray shirts. Haiti's "blue cotton" a craft that is slowly fading away, was revived and were made from deadstock materials.

All these countries chose to seek within to display their love for cultural expression and unity.

