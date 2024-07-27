Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu And Achanta Sharath Kamal Led The Indian Contingent In Team India's Tricoloured Looks

PV Sindhu and Sharath Kamal shone at Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony in desi looks

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu and table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal led the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony in complete Indian style. Both the athletes were dressed in custom made attires by Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, who crafted the official uniforms for the Indian Olympic convoy.

Also Read: At 57, Salma Hayek Nailed The Perfect Somersault At The Olympic Torch Relay And Now, You Can Too

It was an ivory cotton saree with a tricolour themed border that PV Sindhu wore. For Achanta Sharath Kamal, a traditional Indian kurta-bundi set that featured the tricolour themed borders were the top choice. Both the ensembles had ikat inspired prints and Banarasi brocade on them that aimed to reflect a modern Indian ethos.

Sharath Kamal's kurta set was crafted from a lightweight cotton moss fabric which ensured it would remain breathable in the French weather. PV Sindhu's saree was made of viscose crepe that helped it drape naturally around her figure. It was teamed with a high-neck blouse. Both the sportspersons' outfits featured digital prints with saffron and green coloured panels that were inspired by ikat.

PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal in their Tarun Tahiliani-designed ensembles made quite an impact while leading the Indian Olympic contingent in Paris.

Also Read: The Olympics 2024 Torch Relay Will Showcase The Beauty Of France By Travelling Across These Popular Spots