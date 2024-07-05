Paris Hilton's 'Inflight Kisses' And Matching Heart Pajamas With Her Son Phoenix Made Her 'Heart Feel So Full'

Paris' "Inflight Kisses" With Son Phoenix Made Her "Heart Feel So Full"

Paris Hilton may be an entrepreneur, reality TV star and socialite but we think it's her role as a mother that suits her best. Ever since she expanded her family with the arrival of her son Phoenix and daughter London, she has been "sliving" her best life. From vacationing around the globe with her family to throwing the most delightful birthday parties, motherhood sure does look good on Paris. It has also taken her to a point in life where savouring the joy of spending time with her tots has left her feeling the most "happy and at peace" she has ever been. In a video she shared on Instagram, Paris and Phoenix are miles above the ground but even their in-flight moments are precious to this mom. Both are in matching heart-printed pajamas, with Paris wearing Care Bear pajama bottoms. Phoenix was seemingly in the middle of a colouring session and went on to cuddle his mum as they cosily traveled. She captioned it, "In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace".

After Phoenix recently took his first steps, he is already sprinting quickly enough that mom Paris and dad Carter Reum have to keep up with him. Paris captioned a video of his as "Baby P is free and ready to #Sliv".

Last month, the mother and son duo also spent family time together in New York. While they posed for a photoshoot, Phoenix also played with his toys while her nieces had the thrill of digging into her closet.

Paris Hilton has entered her motherhood era and we're here for it.

