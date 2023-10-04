Zendaya's Single Sleeve Louis Vuitton Skirt Set At Paris Fashion Week 2023 Is Couture Chic At Its Finest

Zendaya looks her finest at Paris Fashion Week

There may have been fashion weeks taking place all over the globe throughout the course of the past month but none have topped that of Paris Fashion Week's chic factor. London, Milan or New York, none even came close to the fashion spell that the most romantic city in the world cast on us. The celebrity style quotient was largely why. From Jennifer Lawrence to Sydney Sweeney to Kim Kardashian, Hollywood's most fabulous graced the home of the Eiffel Tower with their incredible sartorial selection. Even Bollywood royalty like Aishwarya Rai and celebrities like Khushi Kapoor and Kanika Kapoor brought their fashion A-game to Paris. And then there was Zendaya. An individual who needs no introduction, especially in the style circuit, the Hollywood actress and Louis Vuitton house ambassador, was at the event representing the designer label. Experimentation hit the roof when Zendaya walked in and by now, that has come to be expected.

The Hollywood star wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble of a brown, black and white mix print top consisting of a single long sleeve on one side and nothing on the other as it ended at the shoulder. It was paired with a matching printed high-waist black pleated skirt which featured intricate trimming over the hemline. Zendaya wore it with pointed black boots that hit her thigh and carried a black quilted purse in her hand. The outfit belonged to the Louis Vuitton archives, where it was pulled out from the 2015 Resort Wear collection.

Zendaya flashed that golden glowing goddess beauty look that she usually prefers, which complemented the tones of her ensemble perfectly. Her skin was radiant as ever with a bronze glow throughout. Her lips were neutral toned and eyebrows were brushed back while her hair was worn in a centre-parting and straight behind her shoulders.

If the fashion quotient in Paris reached the stars, Zendaya is partly responsible.

