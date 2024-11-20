<i>Our Little Secret</i> Is That We're Mildly Obsessed With Lindsay Lohan's Black Sheer Gown

Lindsay Lohan at the Our Little Secret NYC premiere was truly a sight to behold. Her red carpet game seemed quite strong with her bold fashion sensibilities. For the event, Lindsay turned to the Zuhair Murad Spring 2025 collection as she slipped into a gorgeous black dress. Her floor-length sheer gown was far from boring with a halter neck bodice and two striking beaded clasps. The flowing skirt had two side slits on the inner layer and was sheer from the waist down. Just in time for the holidays, the actress paired the outfit with a red manicure and black ankle-strap heels.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan In A Midriff Cutout Black Dress With A Bejewelled Belt Looks "So Fetch"

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere

Photo Credit: AFP

In addition to her clothing, Lindsay Lohan incorporated other alluring elements into her appearance. Her wavy hair and glowing makeup went well with her black ensemble. With subtle eye makeup and blush on her cheekbones, the actress applied the perfect shade of nude lip colour. The highlighter gave her nose a sculpted and glowy look. She wore gold and diamond jewellery, including three bracelets and two rings, as accessories.

Lindsay Lohan at the premiere

Photo Credit: AFP

Back in September, Lindsay Lohan wore a similar black dress to attend the Care For Women Dinner in New York City. The actress stunned in a glitter-effect black lace Balenciaga dress featuring bell sleeves, a body-hugging fit and a boat-shaped neckline. Lindsay completed her outfit with peachy nude makeup, open blonde hair, and a pair of diamond dangler earrings.

Lindsay Lohan attended the Mean Girls NYC premiere dressed in a black outfit from Parisian designer Alexandre Vauthier's summer 2023 collection recently. The full-length gown had a round neckline, long gigot sleeves, and a pleated front. The top and bottom sections intersected in the middle, creating a geometric cutout on either side of her waist that was secured with a jeweled belt. The dress also had a slit down the front, running to the ankles. Lindsay completed her look with a clutch, dangler earrings and pointed black pumps.

Lindsay Lohan is opulent and gleaming in almost every red carpet appearance.