Lindsay Lohan In A Midriff Cutout Black Dress With A Bejewelled Belt Looks 'So Fetch'

2024 is set to be a year of reinvention. The recent Golden Globes proved that with a bright colour palette taking over the red carpet. But does that mean the classic little black dress will be out of circulation across the celebrity circuit? Not quite. It just means that it's open to fresh interpretation. That's exactly what Lindsay Lohan has showcased in her latest look. The iconic 00s hit Mean Girls is back in 2024 with an all-new spin after exactly 20 years. While Gen-Z familiar faces replace the old cast, Lindsay; who portrayed Cady in the 2004 film, was present at the New York premier of the movie. For the event held at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre, the actress opted for an iteration of the LBD, which felt symbolic of her path in a way.

Lindsay picked an ensemble from Parisian designer Alexandre Vauthier, which was look 13 from the designer's summer 2023 collection. The full-length dress featured a pleated front and long gigot sleeves with a circular neckline. It led to a geometric cutout over the front and on either side of her waist, held in place by a bejewelled belt, where the top and bottom section met in between. The dress then followed a pleated body with a slit down the front and length until the ankles. Lindsay paired it with pointed black pumps and an embellished clutch. Dangling earrings were in sync with the tones of her dress.

Her red hair in S-waves were swept to the side, adding contrast to the otherwise muted number. For makeup, Lindsay opted for a peach lips with a touch of colour on her cheeks and full lashes as the highlight of her eyes.

With a look like this, it's abundantly clear that Lindsay Lohan isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom who knows her way around the style sphere.

