Lindsay Lohan Scores Minimal Glam Gold In Nothing But Tinted Lips

Lindsay Lohan has proved yet another time that she is the quintessential pretty girl hailing from Hollywood. The Freakier Friday actress looked like a million bucks in an effortless glam avatar that she dished out on a perfectly sun-kissed morning.

Also Read: 38-Year-Old Lindsay Lohan's Beauty Secret Is Skincare By Her Dubai-Based Dermatologist Dr. Radmila Lukian

Lindsay Lohan made jaws drop by aceing her face card yet again much like her Y2K era days dolling up in a minimal glam and zero effort avatar. The Mean Girls star dolled up in her beaming skin that she topped with rather natural and bushy brows that framed her face to perfection. Since her base was done, she hopped onto the glam bandwagon next by adding a bit of mascara on her lashes to give her the wispy lashes effect. Last but not least, she went for rose tinted lips that added the perfect amount of colour to her pout.

If Lindsay's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind. The iconic Hollywood fashionista and beauty queen styled her blonde tresses in a messy ponytail with a centre parting and fringes left loose that framed her pretty face just right.

Lindsay Lohan and her less-is-more glam avatar are a match made in beauty heaven.

Also Read: Lindsay Lohan Is All Set To Be The Next Beauty Mogul in Town