Only Malaika Arora Can Take A White Lehenga And Make It Look So Festive

Malaika Arora's lehenga is festive inspiration in white done right

Malaika Arora celebrated her 48th birthday recently and is ageing like fine wine. With Diwali knocking at our doors, Malaika has set our festive mood with her style game. For her latest fashion outing, the B-town beauty weaved elegance and charm together in a dreamy white lehenga. The full-sleeved blouse featured intricate embroidery with delicate threadwork, sequins, and distinguished cut-outs in a geometric pattern. The blouse also came with distinguished shoulder pads. Malaika's netted skirt had a floor-sweeping terrain adorned with floral embroidery, enhancing the ensemble's overall aesthetic and allure. A heavy-layered necklace, embellished with pearls and green crystals added a pop of colour to the otherwise gorgeous white canvas.

Malaika Arora in the city

We just can't seem to get over Malaika's ethnic wardrobe collections. On the 20-year anniversary of the fashion label Surily by designer Surily Goel, Malaika decided to be her muse. She picked out a multi-coloured ensemble, featuring a hand-embroidered and blue-halter-neck top boasting corset-like detailing. The tulle-tiered ghagra with a blue and orange fusion of contrasting colours. The crochet lacework passed the ethnic-cum-boho vibe check and how. Adorned with turquoise stones and diamante, the Surily attire is the perfect garba night outfit.

Malaika Arora never comes down her high-glam fashion radar. And we simply love it. From the shelves of designer label Frontier Raas, she got decked up in a jaw-dropping Amber Gold ensemble. Want to make an impression by taking the ethnically modern route? Then this sequin-gold bralette and gold pants might be your right fit for this festive season. Gilded with intricate detailing (all in gold) and glamour, the outfit also came with a jacket-like cape, elevating the oomph quotient. With her ensemble so eye-catching, Malaika took the minimalistic makeup route.

There is no going wrong with a sheer white saree, styled uniquely and to prove it came Malaika. Looking divine, the actress stole the show in a deftly embroidered lehenga saree featuring scalloped borders. The golden-embellished belt strapped on her waist added to the oomph factor.

Malaika Arora's festive diaries boast variation and elegance. Don't you agree?