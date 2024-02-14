'One Year Ago Today' Kourtney Kardashian Wore The Colour Of Love In This Swim Set

Kourtney Kardashian wears the colour of love stylishly every year

It's Valentine's Day already and love is in the air. It is time to wear the colour of the season and who is better than the OG fashionista Kourtney Kardashian to prove that? The diva shared a post on Instagram with a picture from a holiday. The star wore chic red swimwear and set the internet ablaze with her charm. The deep red swimsuit consisted of a backless string bralette with a halter neckline and tie-knot detailing. She teamed it with a low-waist bikini bottom that featured string details too. She carried a beige-toned full-sleeved coat with the look. What added an edgy twist to the look was the pair of black boots that Kourtney wore with the look. She kept her tresses loose and picked a pair of black trendy sunglasses to complete the look.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates Valentine's Day with a lot of gusto and excitement and here are a few pictures proving that. Last year, the diva wore a strappy mini dress in red with black hearts printed all over. The spaghetti dress featured a ruched bustline and tie-knot detailing at the front.

The diva wore a shimmery red gown which was a perfect date-night outfit for Valentine's Day. The full-sleeved, body-hugging gown featured a deep neckline at the back with sparkly shimmer all over. The cutout pattern at the back added to the dramatic edge of the look.

In yet another picture, Kourtney Kardashian took to the retro trend of rosettes as she donned an all-black lace dress with a red rosette at the neckline and sheer lace sleeves and stockings. The outfit also featured a gorgeous cutout pattern at the midriff region.

Kourtney Kardashian has a whole new vibe on Valentine's Day and we absolutely love it.

