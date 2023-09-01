One Look At Selena Gomez In A Striking Cutout Dress And You'll Want To Be Single Soon Too

Selena Gomez is setting the internet on fire; Image Credit: Instagram @selenagomez

Every time Selena Gomez makes a move, she takes the Internet by storm. Her massive fan following is the reason. After the release of her Single Soon song, the singer is serving us major outfit envy goals. When not snuggled in her blanket with a bare face, Selena swaps her off-duty style with for a full blown, star power one. The actress-singer looked stunning in a chic cutout dress in a picture she shared on her Instagram page. It's unclear where or when the photo is from but the look featured a bold cutout style at the torso and an embellished bottom that matched with her holographic blue bag.

Selena Gomez needs no introduction to the buzzing trends of fashion. Dressed to the nines, the multi-hyphenate's lineup of sartorial choices is beyond just the red carpet. Recently, the Rare Beauty founder served a chic off-duty look that was equal part stunning as well. Her jubilant summer snaps seem like a fashion treat. Her blue printed one-piece made a case for summer's chicest trend. From the plunging neckline to the underwired detailing, her look gave us a strong fashion moment.

If Barbie had a post-breakup party, it would look like Selena Gomez's Single Soon music video. She truly redefined revenge dressing in the most Barbiecore way with all things glamour. Her high-octane looks are always the focal point. She swapped to a more party-appropriate style in the video as her fit consisted of a cowl-neck top, denim shorts and the highlight of the look, statement bold heels.

Selena Gomez's style is a total party starter.