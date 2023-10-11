Masaba Gupta's 'Anchor Is Exercise' And Hrithik Roshan Emphasizes The Importance Of Therapy

Masaba Gupta and Hrithik Roshan on World Mental Health Day 2023

World Mental Health Day means different things to different people and has sparked a conversation in Bollywood. For Shruti Haasan, it is a means for how she keeps her mental state in check. Masaba Gupta too weighed in on the sensitive subject, while touching upon her own mental health. In her latest post on Instagram, Masaba spoke about experiencing a wide range of emotions in a single day and managing to turn it around in the best way she knew how.

Her caption says, "On #worldmentalhealthday I find myself in so many different moods just in a single day. I woke up overwhelmed,cranky and downright angry at myself with the number of things I had to do and with the amount of pressure I continue to put on myself but things always look up at the end of a day.. But I don't think tackling your mental state is a one-size-fits-all .. it's about finding your centre and using it as your compass through life's good and bad. My anchor is exercise,spacing out while exercising ( along with running away from birds) and hopefully laughing my way through it all. #findyourcompass." For Masaba, exercise is what anchors her to keep her mental state in check and her many moods balanced.

Hrithik Roshan too shared his thoughts on World Mental Health Day and spoke about the importance of therapy in his life. In his caption, "Today is mental health day. I just wanna say that I wouldn't be here making each day count , being productive , being kind ( to myself too) , being at peace , taking on challenges , getting better at work, at life , at living , if it wasn't for the years I have put into therapy. Working on oneself, on ones inner world is precious. My wish is for all of us to learn how to look inside. Become a community of aware adults. And just by doing that , we'd be changing the world."

It's heartening to see mental health finally being taken seriously, starting with the likes of Bollywood.

