5 Mental Health Tips Addressed By Shruti Haasan And How Therapy 'Completely Changed' Her Life

October 10 is celebrated all over the world as World Mental Health Day. In the recent past, mental health has become significantly important and will one day, be hopefully considered as important as physical health. Until then, it's reaffirming to see celebrities make use of their influence and speak out on the sensitive topic. From Kendall Jenner to Dwayne Johnson to Selena Gomez, stars from across the globe have said their piece about their personal experiences with depression, anxiety and more. Today on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2023, Bollywood personality Shruti Haasan addressed the topic and what she does to stay grounded.

In an Instagram Reels video, Shruti addressed the highlights of mental health for her and how she sustains it. She began by saying, "Most importantly, mental health is a part of overall health. There are an amazing number of avenues and trained, skilled professionals to help you specifically with your mental health concerns."

On the 5 aspects she discussed, she says, "Firstly, I keep a check on my anxiety levels and what are my triggers. I keep a diary recognizing my patterns of anxiety because you start to become more equipped. The second is my interaction and relationship with social media. It's about other people's opinions and how much do I let them affect me or not affect me. The third is exercise and regular fitness. It does balance the chemicals and hormones in the body and gives you a better state of mind. Fourth is checking in with myself. Not just getting into the rut of the day but saying "Hey Shruti, how are you today? What do you want to think about and talk about?". The fifth is communicating with the ones I love and talking to them and asking them how they are doing and never judging."

It's valuable mental health advice that we're glad the very self-aware Shruti Haasan is sharing with her followers.

