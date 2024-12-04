Sonakshi Sinha Said That Husband Zaheer Iqbal Had All "The Qualities" She Wanted In Her Man

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have proven that they are the current 'it' couple of Bollywood. The newlyweds have been painting the town red with their love, travels, multiple honeymoons and so much more. In fact, they have become the green flags of relationships on the internet. Amidst all this hype, the happily married duo opened about what holds them together, what each of them have found and much more.

Also Read: Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal, Why Have One Honeymoon When You Can Enjoy Your "4th Honeymoon" In Italy?

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

In an interview with Brides Today, Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that the qualities that drew her towards Zaheer Iqbal were exactly the ones that were on her checklist as she looked for a partner through the sea of humans on Earth. The Heermandi actress was quoted saying, "He is very generous and respectful, the qualities I wanted in my man. It's hard to find someone open and expressive about their feelings in today's world..." This throws light on Sonakshi's approach in her interpersonal relations and what she wanted from a partner was deeply rooted in a good upbringing beyond the material assets. Expressing one's feelings as a man can also be attributed to strong female figures like mothers and sisters who normalise boys simply feeling things, accepting, processing and embracing them.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/aslisona

On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal revealed the secret behind Sonakshi and his relationship being rock solid, saying that it can be credited to a shared humility. Zaheer said on the matter, "Our connection was evident from the day we met. It was our love for travel, more than anything, and that we are both really simple people. In spite of coming from privileged backgrounds, we share the same core beliefs and want the same thing in life: happiness. We're not superficial people. She's very relatable." Zaheer's take on their relationship throws light on how the duo instantly hit it off.

The secret sauce of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's togetherness lies in their shared core beliefs and desires.

Also Read: Like Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal In Florence, Visit The Da Vinci Genius Museum And These 4 Other Tourist Spots