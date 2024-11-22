Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Were Suave In Matching All-Black Looks On The Streets Of Milan

Sonakshi Sinha is a powerhouse of fashion. Recently, she graced the showroom launching event of the Indian luxury furniture brand Diviana in Milan along with her husband Zaheer Iqbal, and the duo simply served couple fashion goals. In a video shared by the contemporary label, Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen arriving at the venue in a vintage car exuding complete radiance. For the day, she wore a black coat with a unique cut-out feature on the front. She layered it with a turtle neck top and a floor-touching fit and flare skirt. A pair of silver wavy hoops, black sunglasses and pointed heels rounded off her accessories front. For makeup, she opted for a dewy foundation base teamed with defined brows and nude lipstick. Glittery eyeshadow with a smudged effect on the edges of the eyelids, thin strokes of eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes sealed her look. Additionally, she tied her hair in a ponytail and left a few strands of locks loose in the front. On the other hand, Zaheer looked every bit dapper in a striped suit layered with a white and black shirt. He also wore a pair of sunglasses and flaunted his trimmed beard with the moustache and soft-gelled hairstyle.

Previously, for attending another event, Sonakshi and Zaheer yet again twinned in the shades of red. The actress was spotted wearing an Anarkali while her husband sported a matching-hued kurta and a jacket with white pyjamas. Sonakshi's anarkali was an angrakha kurta with a broad gold paisley embroidered border on the front. She teamed it with matching red palazzos and a dupatta. On the other hand, Zaheer's jacket had a Mandarin collar heavily embellished with mirror work, gota-patti and patchwork inspired by traditional Gujarati designs.

For a Diwali bash, the lovebirds mesmerised the fashion police with their chic style. Sonakshi slipped into a red mirror-work Anarkali featuring gold-tone embroidered details all over it. She teamed her look with statement earrings, her classic dewy glam, and a neat bun. Meanwhile, to contrast the diva's look, Zaheer sported a black kurta paired with white bottoms.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's twinning moment in black won many hearts online.

