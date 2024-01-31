Malaika Arora And Amrita Arora's Printed Blazers Prove That This Duo's Fabulous Sister Style Can Go For Miles

Malaika And Amrita Prove That Their Fab Sister Style Can Go For Miles

Bollywood is comprised of plenty of stylish sisters; from Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. However, one of the premier duos who started the trend in the previous decades were none other than Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Many years may have passed but today, the sisters continue to be style mavens in the celebrity sphere. On the occasion of Amrita's birthday, Malaika took the opportunity to wish her on social media while also showcasing their matching sartorial chops. In the photo, Malaika donned a floral printed blazer dress with red ankle-strap heels which put her toned gams on display. The birthday girl is also wearing a printed blazer; hers of a snakeskin print with a broad belt and thigh high boots. The set of sisters are seen striking a pouting pose in what looks to be the midst of the Christmas season.

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Amrita and with it, her visible style quotient. In another photo from Instagram, Malaika and Amrita are seen wearing pastel sarees at a function. While the former's blue saree is paired with an intricate gold detailed blouse, the latter's peach number comes with delicate sequin embroidery. With glitzy jewellery and dazzling makeup, the duo look marvelous as always.

We'll be ever grateful to Malaika and Amrita for setting the style bar for sisters in Bollywood mighty high.

