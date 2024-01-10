Malaika Arora's Embroidered Anita Dongre Dress And Matching Jacket Is A Blend Of Traditional Modernity

Malaika's Mini Dress Is A Streak Of Vibrancy Amidst The Gloomy Winter

There is absolutely no style that Malaika Arora hasn't tried. The actress leaves no stone unturned as far as her closet choices are concerned. May it be her elaborate glitzy gowns on the red carpet or her gorgeous lehengas during the festivities, Malaika's style scores a perfect 10. Gracing us with her impeccable fashion yet again the diva wore an exquisite, embroidered ensemble from Anita Dongre's label. The outfit included a strap mini dress that featured a bodycon silhouette accentuating Malaika's well-toned body. It also had vibrant embroidery and threadwork in shades of white, pink, maroon, green, yellow, blue and more. The diva carried an embroidered jacket in red and black over her shoulders. For accessories, she wore a choker necklace, a kada and statement rings. She completed the look with a pair of metallic gold heels. Leaving her tresses loose, the actress wore radiant dewy makeup with shimmery eyelids, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks and a pink lip tint.

Malaika Arora's uber-chic style has won many hearts in the past. She donned a one-shouldered mini dress from designer label Tarik Ediz. The outfit featured a puffed full-sleeve on one side and was strapless on the other. The all-black velvet mini dress showcased a plunging sweetheart neckline, a body-hugging fit and an asymmetrical hemline with ruched details at the waist. Malaika wore a pair of black stockings and black pointed heels with the outfit. Her glam makeup included mascara-laden eyes, ample kohl, shimmery eyelids, well-structured contours and nude lip colour. She also wore a studded necklace.

Malaika Arora's full-sleeved mini dress from designer Naeem Khan was another example of her sassy fashion. The outfit featured a deep, plunging neckline with power sleeves and geometric prints in vibrant shades of red, black, and yellow. It also featured sequins all over. Malaika teamed it with black stockings and wore black Christian Louboutin heels with the outfit. She completed her look with glam makeup.

Malaika Arora keeps winning hearts one outfit after another.

