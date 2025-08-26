Oman's New Golden Visa Scheme Will Offer A Long-Term Residency To Foreign Investors

From beautiful natural landscapes to a unique culture, Oman has a lot to offer and has become a popular destination among travellers. And now you will get to stay long-term as well.

Oman is all set to launch its Golden Visa programme on August 31, 2025, to attract investors to modernise trade and strengthen the business climate.

What Is The Oman Golden Visa

Oman Golden Visa, also known as the Golden Residency programme, provides long-term renewable residency permits of five or ten years to qualified foreign investors.

People can also apply with their spouses, children under 25, and dependent parents, without the need for local sponsorship. This programme will allow investors not only to stay there for the long term but also give them stability and incentives to expand business activities.

Oman's Golden Residency is similar to initiatives across the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE's 10-year Golden Residency.

What Does It Entail

The Oman's Golden Visa scheme allows visa holders to live, work and study there for 5-10 years. It includes benefits such as tax exemptions, access to high-quality healthcare and education, and the right to own property in freehold zones.

Reportedly, the cost of applying for a 10-year visa is OMR 551 (Rs 1,25,783) and the cost of a 5-year visa is OMR 326 (Rs 74,436).

The visa programme will be launched alongside Al Majida Companies' initiative, which aims to support high-performing Omani businesses, according to Gulf News.

Reportedly, the aim is to help develop local talent, foster innovation, and bring modern technology into national projects. This is a move to diversify the economy beyond oil and create new opportunities across sectors such as technology, energy, and construction.