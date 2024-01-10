Olivia Rodrigo In A 1997 Vintage Black YSL Gown Is Giving Deja Vu In The Most Retro Chic Way Possible

Olivia Rodrigo's 1997 YSL Gown Serves Deja Vu In The Most Retro Chic Way

At 20, singer-slash-actress Olivia Rodrigo has proved that her unique brand of emo pop rock music isn't her only reason to hold everybody's attention. Last night, the young star attended the 2024 Governor's Awards in Los Angeles along with other celebrity attendees like Emma Stone and Emily Blunt. It was on this red carpet that Olivia decided to give us a little deja vu of her own; just like her song suggests. Miss Rodrigo donned a black strapless gown that was an archival piece by Yves Saint Laurent. In snaps from the event, Olivia is styled wearing the velvet bustier gown in the most minimally magnificent way.

Photo Credit: AFP

A pair of geometric earrings and a ring were her only accessories with the outfit. She paired it with a satin-finished crimson lip and a dainty flick of eyeliner with brushed back brows. Her dark tresses were pulled into a sleek ponytail with a side parting. A burgundy manicure completed her look.

Photo Credit: AFP

But this isn't any ordinary designer gown worn on the red carpet. Olivia's dress is a vintage piece from YSL that is revived after 27 years. It was first showcased as part of the designer's Fall Winter 1997 collection where it was styled with chunky jewellery and high black gloves on the model. The model's hair was slicked back, which Olivia has replicated in her current look. While the styling from 1997 is more opulent and in tune with the era, the current 2024 take on the look is a minimally chic one.

olivia rodrigo in archival yves saint laurent fw97 couture at the governor's awards tonight!! pic.twitter.com/04DY3AL2mu — corinne ☆ (@MIUCClAMUSE) January 10, 2024

We'd revisit a moment time and time again if it looked as good as Olivia Rodrigo did, that's for sure.

