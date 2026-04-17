Nutritionist Shares 5 Reasons You Are Not Getting A Flat Stomach

A flat belly is one of the most common fitness and wellness goals. Many people think it requires strict dieting, endless crunches, or cutting out entire food groups, but that is rarely the full picture. In reality, your lifestyle habits play a much bigger role than most people realise. What you eat and how you live can make a noticeable difference in your fitness journey.

If you are looking for ways to feel lighter and support a naturally flatter-looking belly, Sakshi Lalwani shares some simple and realistic strategies that actually work without extreme restrictions. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Your belly isn't always fat… sometimes it's just bloating messing things up. If you wake up with a flat stomach but feel bloated by the end of the day, stop focusing only on workouts. The real fix is improving your digestion, daily habits, and food choices. Small tweaks can completely change how your belly looks & feels."

1. Eating Too Fast

It takes about 20 minutes for your stomach to signal to the brain that it is full, meaning fast eaters often consume more calories than needed. You may also inhale more air while eating quickly, resulting in bloating. The nutritionist recommends eating slowly and chewing your food thoroughly.

2. Constipation

Poor gut movement can cause constant heaviness and puffiness. To prevent constipation, you should eat more fibre-rich fruits and vegetables and drink plenty of water.

3. Too Much Salt And Processed Food

High salt intake forces the body to retain water to dilute sodium, leading to temporary water weight and bloating. Cutting down on chips, packaged snacks, and sauces is advised.

4. Dairy Intolerance

Dairy intolerance can cause uncomfortable bloating and water retention in the midsection. Avoid soft cheeses such as brie, ricotta, and cream, as well as ice cream and whipped cream, which are high in lactose.

5. No Movement After Meals

Sitting or lying down immediately after eating is a big mistake if your goal is a flatter belly. Avoiding movement after meals slows digestion, encourages fat storage, and may lead to bloating.

Follow these tips daily for a flatter belly.

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