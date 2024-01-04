Nupur Shikhare Sprinting From Shorts To Sherwani To Marry Ira Khan Was A Whole Mood

Both of Nupur Shikhare's outfit choices for his wedding night were polar opposites

Ira Khan's wedding to her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare is the talk of the town. The couple who loves to do things a little differently didn't even spare their wedding day to add their unique twist. Nupur Shikhare, a fitness enthusiast first and a groom-to-be second or so it seemed from his outfit choices for his big day. He ran 8 km to the wedding venue in obvious running attire - a black tank top, shorts and running shoes. As some would call it unserious, it was no shocker to expect this from the unconventional couple. It didn't just end there. He not only attended the wedding ceremony in the attire but also carried out the signing of the nuptials after jiving to the beat of the dhol.

Also Read: Ira Khan Was An Unconventionally Edgy Bride In A Colourblocked Harem Pant Ensemble

Nupur Shikhare running to the wedding venue

The ceremony was hysterically cut short when Ira announced a quick break from the celebrations for Nupur Shikhare to freshen up. He cleaned up supremely well when he arrived for the photo call decked up truly as the man of the hour in a deep blue sherwani with embroidered collars and sleeves and rounded off with a pair of flat kolhapuri juttis.

Also Read: Before She Ties The Knot, Ira Khan Is A Casually Chic Bride-To-Be In A Printed T-Shirt And Pleated Skirt

Ira Khan, known for her offbeat fashion sensibilities kept things edgy for her big day as well. She ditched the quintessential Bollywood lehengasfor a colourblocked combination of a pastel pair of harem pants worn with a turquoise velvet blouse. She wore two dupattas in both colours - one over her shoulders and another as a veil. While her outfit was largely contemporary with a touch of traditional, her jewellery was picked as the latter. Her makeup and hair were also minimal and kolhapuri chappals for added comfort completed her big wedding day outfit.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan together keep it far from basic with their style.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives, Reena Dutta And Kiran Rao Look Resplendent In Jewel-Toned Traditional Nauvari Sarees For His Daughter Ira Khan's Haldi Ceremony